The Distributor Show Circuit Is Under Way

SHREVEPORT, LA (03.09.2018) – With spring on the way, the distributor show circuit is ramping up quickly.

The 12voltnews.com 2018 Distributor Show Calendar lists over 2 dozen confirmed event dates. All told the number of distributor shows in 2018 will approach 30 events stretching from coast-to-coast and north of the border too.

The Angel Dealer Show in Birmingham nailed it. The show floor was packed throughout the day on Sunday, February 25th. Charlie Angel noted it was their best show in 5 years. A Saturday night party at the LaQuinta started the weekend activities.

The weekend of March 3rd saw two distributor shows. The N&H Show in Hattiesburg and the Vickers AV Show in Atlanta. The N&H Show drew dealers from throughout the state of Mississippi. Great deals, training sessions from JVC and PowerBass, plus the famous catfish lunch rewarded dealers who attended.

The Vickers AV Show was a weekend of activity. The Saturday night party was very well attended with dinner and refreshments for all. The show on Sunday March 4th packed the company’s facility and warehouse. Kelley Vickers noted the event was probably the best dealer show ever for the company.

“Distributor shows gives us at CRUX an opportunity to spend 1-on-1 time with dealers in a less hectic setting than CES. In addition we can spend time with the distributor sales staff, many who don’t attend CES, to cover the CRUX lineup,” Mike Beyersdoerfer stated.

In addition to seeing new products and picking up deals, dealers can attend brand-specific product sessions at many shows.

Erik Harbour and Jeff Falk will be on the road attending several distributor shows with PowerBass distributors. “In meetings at CES with our reps pointed out how important distributors shows are for the industry. Many regions of across the U.S. saw decreased dealer attendance at CES this year. We plan to connect with a large number of dealers at each distributor show,” Harbour stated.

Sunday, March 11th, is also the date for the LESCO Spring Sales event in Orange City FL. Neil Brookmyer, Merchandise Manager, related “We have the feeling this year’s show will be very good. Income tax checks are arriving and stores in our markets are seeing an increase in store traffic.”

The Shiflet Dickson show is set for March 17th and 18th. David Holland stated “We are planning for a super show on Sunday and of course all will have a great time at the Saturday night St. Paddy’s party.”

12volt News and 12volt Central Studios staff will provide continuing articles promoting distributor shows plus create post show coverage of these key 12volt industry events.

Look for updates to the 2018 Distributor Show Calendar as additional show dates are set.



“Our industry invests major resources in distributor shows. Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area. Chances are very good it will be very positive for all,” commented Mike Van Horn.

