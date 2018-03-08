Directed Releases New T-Harnesses for DS4 Family of Products

VISTA, CA (03.09.2018) – Directed has announced the availability of a number of new DS4 T-Harnesses for the DS4 and DS4+ systems. These T-Harnesses will significantly reduce the time and complexity of remote start system installations.

The THFON1, THNIN3, and THHYN3 provides coverage for Ford, Nissan, and Hyundai/Kia vehicles respectively when used in conjunction with DS4+ systems. Additionally the THNIN3 is compatible with Directed’s new DS4 product. The installation experience is now simplified and highly streamlined, thanks to the utilization of OEM-compatible connectors. Directed’s state-of-the-art firmware supports a full 90% of all 2007 to 2018 vehicle models. The end result is superior performance, wider coverage and a range of cutting-edge features. Together, these factors make Directed the industry’s go-to resource for the greatest selection of firmware and T-Harness solutions.

James Turner, SVP, Core Product Management at Directed stated, “With these three impressive T-Harness solutions, Directed provides extensive coverage for Ford, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Directed continues to lead the industry by making significant investments in T-Harness development, thus simplifying installation for a range of popular vehicles. We are thrilled to bring these cutting-edge and important products to the market.”

Visit www.directed.com for more.

