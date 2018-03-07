The Geneva International Motor Show Is Huge

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (03.08.2018) – The annual Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland is arguably Europe’s largest and most important automotive show. Each year manufacturers make their debut of new models and cutting-edge features that will hit showroom floors worldwide soon after.

This year the 12 Volt News is fortunate to have on-location updates from Todd Ramsey of Ramsey Consulting Group, Inc. Todd is at the show working with clients on the show floor, but also investigating the latest innovations from popular automotive manufacturers that matter to the automotive aftermarket segment. Keep tuned to the 12 Volt News for updates over the next week.

Ramsey commented, “Mike, there are so many ‘favorite cars’ on the show floor I don’t know where to start. Look for me to send you a bunch over the next few days during the show.”

What’s on deck in Geneva? Electric vehicles are quite popular and several manufacturers vowed to show models that would rival the famous Tesla Model S.

Other reported debuts will include more sport-utility vehicle variants and many different upscale infotainment systems in popular European-branded vehicles. For certain the Geneva International Motor Show is the place for automotive manufacturers to show off their latest technologies and new models because it’s the first major auto show of the New Year.

Visit gims.swiss/en for more.

