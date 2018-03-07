Featured

The Geneva International Motor Show Is Huge

Posted on March 7, 2018 by

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (03.08.2018) – The annual Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland is arguably Europe’s largest and most important automotive show. Each year manufacturers make their debut of new models and cutting-edge features that will hit showroom floors worldwide soon after.

The show floor in the main hall was packed for VIP and media day.

The show floor in the main hall was packed for VIP and media day.

ramseyconsultinggroup.com

Todd Ramsey giving a big thumbs up to the custom interior by Okcu Individual Automotive Concepts in the Okcu booth on show floor. The Signature Edition Luxury V Class Mercedes is one of the most impressive on the show floor.

This year the 12 Volt News is fortunate to have on-location updates from Todd Ramsey of Ramsey Consulting Group, Inc. Todd is at the show working with clients on the show floor, but also investigating the latest innovations from popular automotive manufacturers that matter to the automotive aftermarket segment. Keep tuned to the 12 Volt News for updates over the next week.

Ramsey commented, “Mike, there are so many ‘favorite cars’ on the show floor I don’t know where to start. Look for me to send you a bunch over the next few days during the show.”

gims.swiss/en

gims.swiss/en

Click to view on instagram.com/12voltnews

Click to view on instagram.com/12voltnews

What’s on deck in Geneva? Electric vehicles are quite popular and several manufacturers vowed to show models that would rival the famous Tesla Model S.

Other reported debuts will include more sport-utility vehicle variants and many different upscale infotainment systems in popular European-branded vehicles. For certain the Geneva International Motor Show is the place for automotive manufacturers to show off their latest technologies and new models because it’s the first major auto show of the New Year.

You don’t want to miss this important coverage. Check in to the 12 Volt News website plus @12voltnews on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Visit gims.swiss/en for more.

Related Posts