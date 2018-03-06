Vickers AV Held Company’s Largest-Ever Spring Dealer Show

MARIETTA, GA (03.07.2018) – Vickers AV hosted their largest-ever annual Spring Dealer Show over this past weekend. “If there was one word I could use to describe it would be ‘Wow,’” stated Kelley Vickers, Vice-President of Vickers AV.

One of the top draws was Cris Sharp of Vickers AV performing a detailed training on the AIS (Automotive Integrations Solutions) products on Saturday afternoon. Dealers traveled from as far as Ohio, Texas, South Florida, and every state in the Southeast to listen, watch, and learn – all while taking copious notes. “The incredible success of the AIS training session shows that our dealers are actively seeking to be educated on products that will make them and their businesses thrive in the future,” remarked Cris Sharp.

Saturday night, Vickers AV continued their tradition of holding their Dealer Appreciation Dinner at Andretti’s, a local high-end entertainment complex. It was another success, with dealers and friends enjoying raffles throughout the night. The numerous raffle winners won time in the money cube, grabbing as much cash as possible in 15 seconds, while eating dinner and enjoying top-shelf libations.

For the finale on Sunday, there was an open house at the Vickers AV facility. Over 250 people visited their warehouse and took advantage of the legendary Deal Show specials in addition to meeting with on-site vendors to discuss their products. “As a final send off, we brought in a great catered BBQ lunch under the big top tent, brought everyone together, and thanked all of the valued dealers for yet another great year of business together,” said Kelley.

Vickers AV would like to thank their participating vendors: AIS, Metra, Orion, Clarion, Aquatic AV, Polk, Wirez, Epsilon, USA Spec, Maxxsonics, Concept, Mobileye, Retro-Sound, Kleinn, StreetView USA, T-View, Max Power, Renegade, Hushmat, Crux, Lazer, Planet Audio, Bazooka, Audio Enhancers, and AAMP.

Visit vickersav.com for more.

