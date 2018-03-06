Directed Releases Viper DS4 – Designed for Newer Vehicles

VISTA, CA (03.07.2018) – Directed has begun shipping the latest addition to its award-winning DS4™ product line. The new Viper DS4 features all the great benefits of the DS4+ platform, just without high-current relays. This version of DS4 is a perfect complement to newer vehicles, which tend to feature push-to- start or lower-current ignition systems. The DS4 allows a shop to save expense on those installations where extra relays just aren’t needed.

The new DS4 system, like the DS4+, features Bluetooth connectivity (which means smartphone control is included) as well as the ability to be configured as either a remote start system or remote start with security system.

Dealers will find the DS4 easy to integrate into their offerings. All of the data, input/output, auxiliary relay, and D2D connections have been designed to be exactly the same as the DS4+. This design serves to make the DS4 compatible with DS4+ accessories and most of Directed’s expanding T-Harness line-up.

“Installers now have a customized option for new vehicles which don’t require high-current relays,” explained James Turner, SVP, Core Product Management at Directed. “Part of the beauty of the DS4 is that, just like its big-brother the DS4+, it features simplified install and free Driveway Range Bluetooth smartphone control. Directed is excited to provide dealers with this additional option of our Innovations Award Winning technology.”

Visit www.directed.com or call 1-800-876-0800 for more.

