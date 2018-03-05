The N&H Dealer Show Was a Day Filled with Positives

HATTIESBURG, MS (03.06.2018) – The N&H Show, Saturday March 3rd, featured super show specials, dealer interaction with area factory reps plus the famous catfish lunch.

Dealers from throughout Mississippi were treated an all encompassing event. Dealers attending the event saw the latest products from over 25 top 12volt brands and got the latest info from manufacturer’s reps on site. In addition to the morning show activities dealers enjoyed a super delicious catfish lunch followed by brand specific training sessions from Mark Barber-JVC and Jeff Falk-PowerBass. Both Falk and Barber gave dealers a broad overview of their respective brands.

Following the training sessions dealers spent more time with reps and some loaded orders. The vast majority of the show orders were stacked on pallets and set for delivery to dealers by the N&H crew in the days following the event.

Just prior to the 1:30 training Ricky Gibson, N&H proprietor, addressed attendees who had just enjoyed fried catfish and chicken, with all the trimmings, plus delicious cookies. The fried pickles really stood out in the great spread from the Mack’s West food truck. Mike LcLaurin and team did a great job keeping the hot food coming as Ricky’s hungry guests piled their plates high. Many went back for a second overflowing plate.

Gibson related to the large lunch crowd, “Thank you for coming today…taking time away from your business to invest in growing your business. We are all part of an industry that has so many exciting new products to enrich consumers lives, not only car audio but safety, convenience, connectivity products, vehicle lighting and more. As a group let’s not participate in the industry’s ‘Race to Zero.’”

Industry personnel on site included Jeff Falk from PowerBass and Jeffrey James from AAMP. Manufacturer representatives on hand included Mark Barber and Steve Paul from Tech Marketing plus John Howell from MC Marketing. Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional, came in from Florida. James traveled from the Tampa area. The Tech Marketing crew traveled from their offices in the southeast. Howell made the trip from Prattville AL.

At the end of the day orders were stacked high on pallets to be delivered to dealers by the N&H crew.

During the event dealers strolled through the N&H showroom and warehouse to see a very impressive lineup of brands that included JVC, AAMP brands, PowerBass, Kicker, Soundstream, Power Acoustik, Rydeen, DEI Film, RaceSport, Aquatic AV, Audiopipe, Blackmore, Bazooka, Q-Power, Audio Enhancers, SPL, Cobra, Wilson, Jensen-DUB, MMATS and Interfire plus various accessory brands. Renegade was just added to the N&H lineup of brands.

At the end of the day, dealer orders, staged on pallets, were prepared for delivery direct to dealers stores over the few days following the show. The order going out to MJ Customs in Magee MS was 2 pallets stacked high. Johnny Jones and his crew filled several shopping carts and sacked the gear on their assigned pallets.

Stay tuned for much more as 12voltnews.com follows the many positives generated at the 2018N&H Dealer Show.

See Instagram #12vnn_nh to check out 12VoltBites highlighting activity leading up to and following the N&H Show.

Visit nandhelectronics.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

