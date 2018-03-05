DEI Introduces Boom Mat Flex Damping Material for Hard to Fit Areas

AVON LAKE, OH (03.06.2018) – Boom Mat damping material has long been used to reduce vibration and noise while providing insulation to protect against extreme heat and cold. Boom Mat Flex is pliable enough to be used anywhere in a vehicle, even in areas with tight curves that are the most challenging. Unlike Boom Mat Aluminum, Boom Mat Flex easily conforms to odd shapes and tighter bends making it ideal to use inside wheel wells, fenders or around tubing and pipes.

This new flexible peel and stick damping material is available for purchase in packs of two, four or ten. Each section measures 12” x 12” square and can be trimmed for exact coverage.

Made of 2.5mm thick Butyl rubber it has a clear poly surface with a black textured finish. Boom Mat Flex’s aggressive adhesive backing allows it to be shaped and secured firmly around any surface to reduce bothersome noise while adding cooling insulation for a quieter more comfortable interior. It is also a great way to protect the paint on new, custom, or luxury vehicles.

Boom Mat Flex also has the potential to be used for many purposes outside of automotive. For the home, it can be used for a residential home theater or studio, or for quieting sheet metal heat and cooling ducts. For commercial and industrial applications, it can be used wherever sound damping is needed.

For more information about Boom Mat Flex, part #050225, 050227, 050228 and other innovative heat and sound solutions, visit: www.DesignEngineering.com

For technical assistance, call toll free at 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com

