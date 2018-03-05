AudioControl to Show Lineup at Lesco Spring Show

ORANGE CITY, FL (03.06.2018) – AudioControl will be showing their line-up at the Lesco Spring Show in Orange City, Florida on March 11th.

This is a new line for Lesco Distributing and will be available at all Lesco locations: Orange City and Miami, FL, South Bend, IN, and Carrollton, Texas.

Chris Bennett stated, “We look forward to mutually supporting our dealers with our best OE integration products and making sure more have the ability to “Make Good Sound Great” using AudioControl.”

This product complements and enhances Lesco’s 12 Volt product assortment.

For more info, visit

lescodistributing.com or check out Lesco’s Facebook Page.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

