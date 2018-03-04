The Show 2018, Presented by P&E Distributors, Is Sunday March 11th

NASHVILLE, TN (03.05.2018) – The Show 2018 is definitely shaping up to be one of the absolute largest distributor shows in the U.S. The huge ballroom of the Embassy Suites Conference Center in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro will be filled wall-to-wall with exhibitor booths. P&E Distributors is a major force, not only in the 12Volt marketplace, but also in the automotive performance and aftermarket categories.

Josh Eatherly, P&E VP, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We are expecting the largest dealer turnout ever for The Show 2018. Over a week before The Show we had over 1250 people pre-registered. That 1250 represents over 400 dealers from 11 states. We definitely expect attendance this year will surpass all previous events.”

There will be 108 vendors that will be on site with booths representing 141 brands. In addition 19 SEMA quality show vehicles, from major vendors, will be positioned around the huge exhibit hall.

Contining, Eatherly commented, “We feel a big benefit for dealers attending our event is the opportunity for in-booth trainings and meeting with factory folks. These in-booth trainings will highlight product features and provide selling tips”.

The $5000 cash drawing give-a-way has been a tradition for years at The Show. Steve and Donnie Eatherly are always all smiles when they see the reaction of the winner each year. Apple watches, several big screen TV’s and iPads will go home with lucky winners also. Point of Sale displays will available free of charge to dealers.

Concluding, Eatherly stated “In addition to all of the above, we will offer the best deals in Automotive Aftermarket Accessory and 12volt categories. We look forward to seeing all of our customers and friends at The Show 2018.”

The crew from the P&E Marietta location will be at The Show 2018 in Nashville bringing the show staff total to 40 to work with dealers.

As always on Saturday night P&E will be presenting the coveted “Guitar Trophies” to Vendors of the Year and Reps/People of the Year.

Dealers will be treated to a full lunch buffet of the finest Nashville cuisine.

Finalize your plans to attend The Show 2018 this weekend, Sunday March 11th.

Click here for show details and registration info.

Visit pedistributors.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

