Rockford Fosgate Named a Supporting Sponsor for the Mint 400

TEMPE, AZ (03.05.2018) – Rockford Fosgate has been named as a Supporting Sponsor for The Mint 400, The Great American Off-Road Race, held in Las Vegas, NV March 7-11. Rockford Fosgate’s full line of powersports products will be on display March 8-9 at the Odyssey Battery Tech & Contingency on Fremont Street.

“Music is such an important part of our culture and it’s cool to see brands that have been around for so long adapt to new and changing markets,” said Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli. “Rockford Fosgate’s kits for the ATV, UTV, and the rest of the off-road markets are robust, and they will have huge success putting them on display in front of the tens of thousands of people at tech and contingency.”

The Mint 400, which first began in 1967, is held annually near Las Vegas, NV and is considered the oldest active off-road desert race in America and one of the most challenging and prestigious automobile races in the world.

“We are excited to be a supporting sponsor of The Mint 400,” said Tammy Lowe, Rockford Corp. director of marketing. “As powersports continues to grow and become an even greater focus of our business, The Mint 400 is the ideal event for us to showcase our products and connect with current and new audio Fanatics.”

Rockford Fosgate provides a full line of multi-stage kits for off-road vehicles, including Polaris, Yamaha, and Can-Am. All kits are designed to provide high performance audio for the back country and twisted trails while out in the elements. Rockford keeps the installation simple by offering incredibly efficient plug-and- play kits designed to fit factory locations perfectly by utilizing precise 3D scanning so there is no loss of storage or cabin space.

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

