Alpine Electronics Now Shipping New 9″ Touch Screen System for Wrangler

TORRANCE, CA (03.05.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping the X209-WRA-OR, a 9-inch touch screen system with off-road features for 2011-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK models.

“Wrangler owners have specific needs when they take their vehicles off-road,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Our X209-WRA-OR with Off-Road Mode has the rugged build and technology features to keep up with these users.”

The X209-WRA-OR is an AM/FM/CD/DVD receiver with Bluetooth wireless technology and embedded navigation on a 9-inch WVGA capacitive touch screen with a matching Wrangler-fitted dash bezel. To protect against the elements when off-roading, the entire system has a weather resistant rating of IP53 for protection against dust with limited ingress and vertical fresh water spray up to 60 degrees.

Off-Road Mode

The Off-Road Mode has a useful feature set for taking the Wrangler off the beaten path. Information about trails can be recorded on the system for future reference or sharing with friends. The Off-Road Mode screen includes an information bar that displays vehicle data (tilt angle, tire pressure, battery voltage, GPS coordinates), tracking of trail distance and time, and compass readings. Soft keys for map and tracking operation appear when the navigation system is in use.

The X209-WRA-OR’s navigation database includes Points of Interest (POIs) for popular vehicular recreational areas, FunTreks trailheads, and campsites across the U.S. The X209-WRA-OR can be used with a variety of rear and/or front Alpine cameras. When two or more cameras are connected, the KCX-C250MC Multi-Camera Switcher is required (sold separately). The Off-Road Mode camera interface activates soft keys on the X209-WRA-OR’s screen which allow the user to quickly switch between the cameras and toggle through the images from each camera.

Infotainment Features and System Expansion

Infotainment features on the X209-WRA-OR include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with the Google Assistant, a built-in HD Radio receiver, Pandora control, and FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Control) music playback via USB. The system is SiriusXM-Ready (SiriusXM tuner and subscription required, sold separately). The X209-WRA-OR retains select Wrangler factory controls and features through the included iDatalink Maestro module.

The KAC-001 External Accessory Control Module (sold separately) provides touch screen control of up to eight accessories like a light bar, headlights, etc. The X209-WRA-OR is also compatible with the sPOD 300-LSHS Accessory Controller (available from sPOD), allowing sPOD accessory switches to be controlled by the X209-WRA-OR’s touch screen (requires the KAC-001 for connectivity).

The X209-WRA-OR uses the Alpine Connect smartphone app to connect to other apps, including the MyQ app by Chamberlain. The MyQ app provides control of compatible garage door openers, smart lighting systems, and smart thermostat systems from the X209-WRA-OR’s touch screen.

The X209-WRA-OR is available now for $3,500 SRI at authorized Alpine retailers.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

