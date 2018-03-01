MECP Technician of the Year Award Launched by CTA

ARLINGTON, VA (03.02.2018) – The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced the launch of the inaugural Mobile Electronics Certified Professional (MECP) Technician of the Year award, honoring the top U.S.-based installer of in-vehicle technology products certified through the MECP program. MECP, owned and operated by CTA, is the only nationally recognized credential that certifies mobile technology installation technicians and sales people on automotive information technology, entertainment, navigation, safety and security systems.

“MECP-certified technicians are highly skilled professionals who have earned this credential through a rigorous testing process,” said Ellen Savage, vice president, member programs, CTA. “Their work allows consumers to incorporate the latest technology into their existing vehicles, while providing them the peace of mind that it has been installed or serviced by a highly qualified industry professional. Creating this award enables us to honor the most elite technicians in the field for their superior work and dedication.”

Technicians can nominate themselves or be nominated by a colleague through April 1, 2018. A panel of seven judges from various areas of the automotive industry, from retail store owners to product manufacturers, will evaluate all submissions. Candidates will be judged on their responses to the questions within the nomination form that address a variety of factors, including their desire to maintain a professional standard of installation that follows MECP Recommended Best Practices, ensure a safe work environment and employ consistent installation techniques that are technically accurate and operationally functional.

Three finalists will be determined and notified by the end of April, and must then submit a five-minute video entry that addresses topics such as what inspired them to become MECP certified and how that has made a difference in their career. The winner will be announced Sep. 15, 2018, and will receive a paid trip to attend CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

“The MECP Technician of the Year Award was developed to recognize the efforts of an individual who has not only achieved Advanced Certification or higher, but who also represents, at a very high level, the standards and principles around which the Mobile Electronics Certified Professional program is built,” said Kris Bulla, MECP Committee Chairman. “We are excited to start this process and look forward to selecting our award winner later this year.”

The form to submit a nomination for the MECP Technician of the Year award, is available on mecp.com. To see the official contest rules PDF, click here.

