KICKER Teaming with Kindig-It Design for the Second Annual Classic Auto Show

STILLWATER, OK (03.02.2018) – KICKER is excited to attend the Second Annual Classic Auto Show, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South and Kentia Halls March 2-4. The audio company will share booth 1159 with Kindig-It Design, located just in front of the Main Stage. Featured in the booth will be Kindig-It Design’s 1966 Chevy Nova, 1958 Lincoln-Continental “Maybellene,” and 1957 Chevy Corvette “Family Affair.” All three show cars are equipped with a complete KICKER sound system. Fabricators Dave Kindig and Kevin “KevDog” Schiele will be signing autographs daily at the show.

The show also features attractions for adults and future car enthusiasts. The Women ‘n Wheels Panel will feature several iconic women in the auto industry, including Bogi Lateiner, Lyn St. James, Kristin Cline and others. They will discuss their journey in the auto industry and the different paths they took to success. Bogi’s KICKER-equipped Chevrolet “Montage” will also be on display.

The KidZone will host Junior Hot Rodders of Tomorrow, where kids five years old and up will get the chance to experience using tools by disassembling and reassembling a Briggs and Stratton engine.

Also, local high-school teams will compete to complete the fastest engine disassembly and rebuild of a small-block Chevy engine on-site. Over $250,000 in scholarship money was awarded in last year’s competitions.

Visit theclassicautoshow.com and kicker.com for more.

