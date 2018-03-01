Epsilon Needs Technical Support Specialist – Montebello, CA

Technical Support Specialist Needed

Epsilon Electronics, Inc. the company behind Soundstream and Power Acoustik products seeks a Technical Support Specialist to answer technical support inquires across our many brands. Our corporate offices are located in Montebello, CA.

Our ideal candidate will be an automotive 12 volt specialist who can provide excellent customer service. Must be willing to learn and eager to immerse yourself in the world of 12 volt technology.

Please send your resume to Paul Goldberg at paul@poweracoustik.com or please call us at (323) 722-3333 ext.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

