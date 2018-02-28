Pioneer Adds More Bass with Three New Powered Subwoofers with Class D Amplifiers

LONG BEACH, CA (03.01.2018) – Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. has introduced three new powered subwoofers, the TS-WX130DA, TS-WX1210A and TS-WX1010A, designed to improve the audio of virtually any vehicle’s sound system.

Each powered subwoofer is engineered with the primary components, amplifier, woofer and enclosure to achieve superior bass as a complete system. All three models feature speaker level or RCA signal inputs, wired remote controls, and high efficiency class D amplifiers, simplifying integration and installation and allowing these products to fit a wide range of user needs, both for OEM and aftermarket audio systems.

TS-WX130DA Subwoofer

The TS-WX130DA is extremely compact, measuring 11 inches x 7-7/8 inches with a height of only 2-3/4 inches, and is designed to be installed in various small, tight spaces where conventional subwoofers cannot fit. With the ability to fit under seats, behind seats or inside small storage compartments, the TS-WX130DA features a wide range of vehicle applications. The subwoofer combines a built-in 160-watt class D amplifier, deep throw woofer with aluminum cone specially designed acoustic suspension enclosure, and Digital Bass Control, a proprietary technology developed by Pioneer to tailor frequency response and increase the performance, the TS-WX130DA is compact while producing deep, solid bass.

Digital Bass Control provides two selectable listening modes, Deep and Dynamic, enhancing system optimization and tuning the output to complement various musical styles and vehicle types. Deep bass mode is tuned for jazz and classical genres, emphasizing the deep frequencies of the lowest octaves and providing a more responsive and impactful sound. Dynamic mode reinforces the upper sub bass frequencies to produce an immersive and powerful sound characteristic, perfect for modern popular music such as EDM and hip-hop.

Additional information:

Frequency Response 20Hz – 200Hz (Deep Mode) 40Hz – 160Hz (Dynamic Mode)

Sensitivity 95 dB (Deep Mode) 100 dB (Dynamic Mode)

Wired remote control for direct control of audio adjustments and settings. Gain control, low pass frequency, phase control and bass mode can easily be adjusted with just the press of a finger.

The TS-WX130DA subwoofer is available now with a suggested retail price of $300.

TS-WX1210A and TS-WX1010A Subwoofers

TS-WX1210A and TS-WX1010A subwoofers are built with high bandwidth, high output and low distortion 300-watt class D amplifier mated to high sensitivity woofers specifically optimized for use in small, sealed enclosures. User adjustable controls include a variable low pass filter (50Hz to 125Hz), phase control (Normal/Reverse) and variable bass boost (0 to +12 dB gain with 40Hz to 100Hz center frequency) providing enhanced control of subwoofer output. To expand system flexibility and user control, input gain can be adjusted using the included wired remote bass control knob or via the input gain control mounted on the enclosure side panel.

The innovative trapezoid shape of the enclosure is designed for high rigidity and to reduce internal standing waves, while also increasing installation flexibility. The subwoofers can be installed freely in the cabin or under seats and can be re-positioned with the subwoofer firing rear, front or upwards for optimal bass tuning. The enclosure is fully carpeted, creating a non-slip, durable and scratch resistant surface.

Additional Information:

TS-WX1210A 12-inch subwoofer 20-3/4″ x 11″ x 15″ (W x D x H) Frequency Response: 20Hz – 125Hz Sensitivity: 114dB Wired remote bass control and gain control on side panel

TS-WX1010A 10-inch subwoofer 17-3/4″ x 9-3/8″ x 13-1/2″ (W x D x H) Frequency Response: 20Hz – 125Hz Sensitivity: 112dB Wired remote bass control and gain control on side panel



The Pioneer TS-WX1210A and TS-WX1010A subwoofers are now available with suggested retail prices of $320 and $290 respectively.

Visit pioneerelectronics.com for more.

