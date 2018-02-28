Kicker Returned to the Lone Star Throwdown and Sponsored a USACi Event

HOUSTON TX (03.01.2018) – Event sponsor KICKER Audio rolled into Houston with a new look as it returned to the Lone Star Throwdown (LST) for the fourth straight year. The show took place February 23 thru the 25th at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. KICKER attended the show in force with its freshly wrapped, 80-foot XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) tractor-trailer. This rolling showroom featured its new colors and images houses the full line of KICKER audio gear on display, and the famous 20,000-watt Boom Room that kept those at the LST breathless during the show.

Sandy Moore, Kicker Events & Promotions Coordinator, relayed to 12voltnews.com “LST is always such a great show. Even with the weather they had an awesome turnout. We shut down early on Sunday due to the rain but Friday and Saturday were very good. We are already looking forward to next year.”

On Sunday, KICKER launched some sponsorship at Audible Carnage, a quadruple-point USACi regional soundoff just a few miles down the road from LST. Located at the Houston Police Academy, the family-friendly show featured a dedicated demo area, Show N’ Shine, National SPL record attempts, product raffles and more.

Jenissa Lillard, USACi Director stated “In spite of the weather we had a good turnout with over 300 spectators through the gate. We had 62 competitors through the lanes and over 70 just demo. The Houston Police Academy has a huge parking lot that worked very well for this Houston USACi event.”

For more information on LST, visit lonestarthrowdown.com. For Audible Carnage info, visit its Facebook event page.

Visit kicker.com for more.

