Complete Relaunch of Memphis Audio Website

MEMPHIS, TN (03.01.2018) – Memphis Audio has announced the launch of a completely revamped website: www.memphiscaraudio.com. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information, features and tools for learning more about Memphis Audio’s complete line of products. This new tool will allow consumers and dealers to quickly browse through Memphis Audio’s impressive line of car, marine and powersports audio products and accessories.

The new site offers a more rich and immersive experience with more product information, photos and content than ever before. Users will receive a more individualized experience by having the option to select car, marine or powersports audio categories. When a category is selected, the website will bring the user to pages tailored to their specific interests making the user experience more engaging. Once a user has determined the best Memphis Audio solution for their needs, they can locate a local Memphis Audio dealer using the new geo-based dealer locator. Additional features of the site include enhanced product resources, a build gallery which users can share their Memphis Audio builds, improved tech support pages and more. Memphis Audio dealers can access a “dealers only” section of the site which allows them to access product images and logos for marketing purposes, submit return authorization requests and more.

“Our goal as a company is to support our network of dealers with amazing products and services. This website is a powerful tool that gives dealers quick access to enhanced product information, tools and features. Dealers can quickly download our digital assets to help market their stores, get product information to better service customers, and upload photos to showcase their amazing Memphis builds. The launch of the site was a huge first step in better servicing our dealers and customers and we are looking forward to future enhancements in the future,” said Nick LoMonaco VP of Memphis Audio.

Phase one of www.memphiscaraudio.com is now live with additional enhancements and features scheduled for the near future.

