Mountain West Dealer Show Set for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (02.28.2018) – Dealers in “Big Sky” country will head to Salt Lake City for the Mountain West Dealer Show on Thursday, March 8th. Show hours are 2-7:30. An Indoor Cart Event is scheduled at the FastKart Indoor Speedway from 8-10 PM. Food and beverages will be provided.

Vendors will be on hand to show dealers their latest product for 2018 plus special deals, closeouts and prizes will be offered. The Spin to Win wheel will be loaded with product prizes. Networking opportunities and lunch will add to the day.

Mountain West’s Garrett Breinholt related to 12voltnews.com “Our Dealer Shows continue to grow and we are looking for a strong turnout in Salt Lake.”

Sponsor 12volt brands exhibiting include: Memphis Audio, Kicker, JVC, Metra, Crux, PowerBass, Pioneer, Crimestopper, VOXX, Atrend, Farenheit, Race Sport, SiriusXM and Scorpion.

Lehi Herrin, 12v Account Manager, related to 12voltnews.com “We anticipate we will see over 70 shops at our show. The indoor racing event is something new this year. We think our dealers will really enjoy the evening at FastKart.”

Contact Lehih@mwd1.com or visit www.mwd1.com for more.

