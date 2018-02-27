ESCORT Radar Introduces Two New Laser Shifter Systems

WEST CHESTER, OH (02.28.2018) — ESCORT has announced the availability of two new laser shifter products, the ESCORT ZR5 and ESCORT ZW5. Designed to be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle, these two new shifter systems give drivers the most advanced ticket protection against all laser speed monitoring devices as well as the ability to integrate into existing ESCORT windshield mounted detectors*.

Completely redesigned, the ZR5 and ZW5 give you smaller, more powerful laser shifters that defeat the latest in laser-based speed detection technology. The ZR5 Laser Shifter includes two ShifterMax sensors, bridge box, in-vehicle controller and interface enabling the Shifter System to either be used independently or through a direct wire cord to plug into existing ESCORT windshield mounted detectors for complete radar & laser protection. The ZR5 is also expandable with two additional ShifterMax sensors for a total of four shifters providing maximum front or rear laser protection.

The ZW5 Shifter System is designed to wirelessly integrate with ESCORT windshield mounted detectors by allowing full audio and visual alert output as well as complete ShifterMax system control all through the windshield mounted detector in real time. The ZW5 includes a wireless interface, bridge box, ZW5 Smartcord, and two ShifterMax sensors. The interface mounts under the hood and communicates to the Escort windshield unit through wireless technology.

“The ZR5 and ZW5, give drivers the option to integrate laser protection into their existing portable detectors.” said Roy Coburn, Director, Premium Radar, Cedar Electronics. “The ZW5 makes it fast and easier than ever before with its built-in wireless connectivity to windshield mounted units.”

The ZR5 and ZW5 are both available now for $849.95 through EscortRadar.com or at your local Authorized Escort Specialist Retailer. Both systems require under the hood electrical installation and precision mounting of the Advanced Laser Shifter Modules.

*Currently compatible with ESCORT MAX 360c and REDLINE EX. Other windshield models to be added at a later date.

