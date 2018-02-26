Directed Now Shipping Entry-Level RF Solution for VIPER DS4 Systems

VISTA, CA (02.27.2018) – Directed has announced its VIPER 01-mile remote systems for DS4 platforms have begun shipping. These new value-priced entry-level RF solutions are designed to help dealers expand their DS4 offerings and better serve price-sensitive consumers.

The DS4 entry-level RF kits come in two combinations: a 4-button model, D9146V, and a 1-button model, D9116V. The D9146V 4-button model includes a D2D control center, two 4-button remotes, antenna cable, as well as installation and owner’s guides. The D9116V, 1-button model includes D2D control center, two 1-button remotes, antenna cable, and installation and owner’s guides. The MSRP for both of these RF systems is $129.99.

Directed’s new entry-level RF solutions include a new control center, which offers a super bright theft-deterrent LED and valet button that connects to the DS4 or DS4+ via D2D2.0 ports. Additional features include exclusive compatibility with DS4 products and an intuitive programing routine for the 1-button remote that enables both lock and unlock capabilities.

The 1-button systems offers unique functionality with DS4 and can operate in two different modes depending upon customer preference. In one mode the remote can be programmed to perform Start, Unlock while Remote Started, Stop, and Car Finder. The second mode enables the remote to perform Lock, Unlock, Start, and Stop. This way all customers get the experience they prefer.

James Turner, SVP, Core Product Management at Directed noted, ”°Directed strives to provide our customers, both dealers and consumers, with complete solutions that fit a variety of needs. These new entry-level control options create an opening price point that allows DS4 and DS4+ to become the preferred go-to platform.”

Visit www.directed.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

