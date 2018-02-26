Brandmotion’s Founder Elected to SAE International Board of Directors

(02.27.2018) – Brandmotion has announced that its Founder and President Jeff Varick has been elected to the SAE International Board of Directors. Jeff will serve a four-year term through 2021 and will help guide SAE through the many exciting and disruptive changes facing mobility. As the worldwide authority on vehicle engineering, SAE International develops more vehicle technical standards, has the largest library of vehicle engineering content, and brings together the largest global network of engineers in the world.

Since its founding in 2006, Brandmotion has always worked to bring Authentic OEM products, industry knowledge, and technology trend insights to their customers who serve the aftermarket. Jeff’s appointment to the SAE Board is a great example of the kind of continued leadership and industry foresight that Brandmotion brings to its customers.

Jeff Varick commented, “The first Vice President of SAE was Henry Ford. SAE has always been and will continue to be an extremely important professional society for our changing industry, and I hope to help it continue to thrive. I’m thrilled to be the first Board member representing the aftermarket, as well as being an ambassador for all the great people in the aftermarket. They work hard and provide such a great service — past, present, and into the new world of connectivity and autonomy. I can’t imagine a more exciting time to serve on the SAE Board.”

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

