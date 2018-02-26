The Angel Dealer Appreciation Show 2018 Nailed It

BIRMINGHAM, AL (02.27.2017) – Dealers from across the southeast traveled to Birmingham for the Angel Distributing Annual Dealer Appreciation Show that was held Sunday, February 25th in the company’s facility. A Saturday night welcoming cocktail party, with over 70 people enjoying the evening at the LaQuinta, kicked off the event.

Charlie Angel stated “We had a very strong show. It was our best show in 5 years and maybe one of the best all time. We hit “tax time” just right and dealers were upbeat and ready to take advantage of our great show deals. Along with our great deals dealers had chance network with other dealers plus they could to talk directly with reps and factory.”

Key vendors on site for the event included Kicker, JVC Mobile, Directed, PowerBass, Metra, BoomMat, Polk Audio, Rostra, RaceSport, Audiovox, Accele, SolarGard, AudioControl, Q Power, Linkswell, AAMP, Orca Coolers and WeatherTech.

Kicker’s new “LifeStyle” products were hot products at the show. Angel offered “We are really showcasing lifestyle products as a new opportunity for dealers. With the summer season and outdoor activities the Bullfrog, and other models in Kicker’s line, open up new opportunities for proactive 12volt retailers.”

Al Fontane, VP of Sales-Eastern Region, conducted ‘Directed Tech’ sessions for Angel dealers. A 60” TV in the made it easy for the dealers to grasp the value of this Directed offer through Angel Distributing.

The Saturday night party, with over 70 folks having a fun evening, was a chance for all the network and plan for a strong 2018.

Keith Lazar, Angel GM, offered to 12voltnews.com, “The show layout in the warehouse worked out great again. The Metra displays from CES were a great added touch and highlighted all the Metra brands. It was super to have Robert Wilson and Paul von Feldt in the house.”

BoomMat was added to the Angel line card in 2017. Chuck Kenny, 12volt Sales Manager for Design Engineering, was on site and related to 12voltnews.com “We had a premium spot up front thanks to Charlie. As the first Angel show for BoomMat it was home run. We were busy all day speaking with dealers about how BoomMat makes a systems sound better and deliver strong profit too.”



LinksWell was a new line at the Angel Show. John Howell, MC Marketing stated “The LinksWell product just arrived in the Angel warehouse and was introduced at the show. There was a tremendous amount of interest with many questions”. Howell also presented the Rostra and RaceSpot lines at the show.

“Our show is always a setting to thank our dealers for their business. We also are so appreciative of all the support we receive from our vendor partners and their representatives. Thanks to them all for making the trip to Birmingham. It was a great show and we look forward to a strong year across the board. A huge thank you to all our staff members. They really put for the effort to make our show very successful. Angel concluded.

The Sunday show as held at the Angel Warehouse 621 Robert Jemison Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Visit angeldistributing.com for more.

