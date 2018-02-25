SCOSCHE Industries Celebrated Its 38th Anniversary on February 22nd

OXNARD, CA (02.26.2018) – SCOSCHE Industries is celebrating its 38th anniversary. Since its inception in 1980, family-owned and operated Scosche has grown into an internationally-recognized lifestyle brand at the forefront of innovation.

Scosche came from humble beginnings starting operations in a residential garage in Southern California. Its first product was the industry-standard setting Autosound Encyclopedia published in 1982. Scosche boasts a global footprint with offices in California, Arkansas, Alabama and Hong Kong and a portfolio of products that exceeds 4,000. Its consumer technology/ car audio/ powersports products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide by leading general and specialty retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, AT&T and more.

While global in reach, Scosche still finds much of its inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. “It has been a momentous 38 years. Despite our success and growth over those years, we have never strayed from who we are or what we do,” said Roger Alves, President and Co-Founder of Scosche. “Scosche’s mission will always be to design and manufacture cutting-edge, innovative products that enhance our customers’ everyday lives.”

The company has been awarded hundreds of patents/ trademarks and awards, including fourteen CES Innovation Awards and most recently TWICE Picks and iPhone Life Best of CES Awards honoring the best new products at CES 2018. “Industry awards are great and we certainly appreciate receiving such accolades. But the recognition we are proudest of is that which is voiced through the actions of tens of thousands of consumers, and our many exceptional retail partners, who have shown their confidence in our company and its products by making the Scosche MagicMount the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S. and our FM Transmitters the #1 FM Transmitter Brand in the U.S.,” stated Kas Alves, Executive Vice President.

Scosche’s diverse product line-up includes multiple distinctive offerings, such as the BoomBottle family of portable wireless speakers whose unique bottle shape was originated by Scosche, the multi-award winning magicMOUNT line of magnetic mounts for mobile devices, the hyper-accurate RHYTHM+ Armband Heart Rate Monitor, new 12V Car Audio products like our Integrated Touchscreen Solutions, the Rockstar Edition line of rugged consumer tech products bearing the distinctive Rockstar brand name and marks and our recently introduced TerraClamp series of powersports mounts.

And 2018, its 38th anniversary year, will be an epic period for the company as it introduces an extensive list of exciting new products for consumer tech, car audio and powersports enthusiasts. Here is a select look at upcoming product introductions recently announced at CES.

MAGICMOUNT ELITE MagicMount Goes Elite! The ultra-sleek, metallic and modern MagicMount ELITE series complements any vehicle interior, home, office and more. MagicMount’s device-safe neodymium rare-earth magnets provide a secure mounting hold for your mobile devices while allowing for one-handed ergonomic mobile device operation.

BOOMBOTTLE MM – the next chapter in the BoomBottle legacy! BoomBottle MM integrates MagicMount, the multi-award winning magnetic mounting system with our industry-leading waterproof Bluetooth speaker. This powerful and compact speaker is as stunning in your home as it is rugged for your outdoor adventures. We’ve taken everything that consumers love about the BoomBottle and packed in even more great features and functionality. It’s even got a bottle opener.

RHYTHM 24 is unveiled! Updated look, advanced features and exceptional fitness functionality! The nucleus of personal health and fitness is the heart. Being able to accurately monitor, measure, record and transmit heart rate data over an extended period of time is essential to maximizing one’s workout – whether it be running, cycling, swimming or working out in the gym. This is the very essence of the new Rhythm 24 from Scosche. This next-generation, waterproof, armband heart rate health and fitness device is highly accurate, packed with outstanding features and very comfortable to wear, so you can ditch those chest strap devices and now workout longer, in more places and in maximum comfort.

MAGICMOUNT CHARGE – generation 2 Our newest wireless charging products for the Home, Office and Vehicle! Scosche is expanding its array of Qi Certified wireless charging products introducing a new series of MagicMount Charge Qi Wireless Charging Magnetic Mounts (as well as a number of traditional mount wireless charging products). All of our new Qi wireless charging products include advanced safety features like foreign object detection allowing for safe and easy one-handed mobile device operation, quick and secure device mounting, and rapid safe wireless charging of Qi-enabled devices.

Visit scosche.com for more.

