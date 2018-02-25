ESCORT Radar Introduces New iX Ci and MAX Ci Platform Custom Install Detection Systems

LONG BEACH, CA (02.26.2018) – ESCORT has introduced the new ESCORT iX Ci and MAX Ci Platform Custom Install Detection systems. Designed to be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle, the ESCORT iX Ci and ESCORT MAX Ci feature intelligent and advanced detection range, respectively, and provide front radar protection against all radar speed monitoring devices. These platforms include the ability to add on additional rear radar as well up to four laser shifters for a unique and completely custom installation. The new iX Ci and MAX Ci platforms were on display in the ESCORT booth #316 at KnowledgeFest- Long Beach, February 23 – 25, 2018 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

The new ESCORT iX Ci platform will feature an intelligent range front radar receiver and include our patented In-Vehicle TechnologyTM (IVT) Filter to eliminate false alarms from vehicle collision systems. It will also include a LED matrix display and control panel. The ESCORT MAX Ci platform will include an advanced range front radar receiver and ultra DSP technology for the earliest warning of speed monitoring threats. The MAX Ci will feature a full color OLED display and controller. Both models will be expandable to add rear radar sensors and up to four ShifterMax laser sensors. They will also include GPS antenna, interface boxes and be Bluetooth enabled to for real-time, connected driving through the ESCORT LiveTM app. The ESCORT MAX Ci 360 will continue to include both front and rear radar receivers as well as front and rear laser shifters for complete 360 degrees for driver alert awareness with directional threat warning.

“Every vehicle and every customer is a little different,” said Brady Siebert, Sales Director, Cedar Electronics. “We want to give our dealers as much flexibility to customize these Ci systems to their customer’s needs.”

The ESCORT iX Ci and MAX Ci will be available in April through Authorized ESCORT Specialist Retailers at retail price of $1,499.95 and $1,995.95 before installation. All add-on parts will be available a la carte at the same time.

Visit escortradar.com for more.

