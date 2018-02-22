Vickers AV – Exclusive 12-Volt Retrosound Distributor

MARIETTA, GA (02.23.2018) – Vickers AV, a 63 year old leading consumer electronics distributor, is entering into the company’s second full year as a RetroSound distributor. RetroSound is a premiere manufacturer of factory-specific audio products for classic vehicles.

Kelley Vickers commented, “The line is really starting to click for us. Especially this time of year as the weather warms up and the car show circuit begins.”

Many of today’s classic car enthusiasts desire the latest features such as Bluetooth, USB and satellite radio while maintaining the original factory look.

“We are very pleased to have Vickers AV as our only 12V distributor in the US. Due to their strategic location near Atlanta, they are able to provide next day delivery via standard ground to eight states. This is a huge benefit to dealers in the Southeast and beyond”, stated Robin McNeal—VP and General Manager for Retro Manufacturing.

“This will be a great niche brand for our nationwide network of loyal dealers. My retail store, Sound Sensations, has been selling RetroSound products for years so we know it works,” Vickers remarked.

Concluding Vickers stated. “This is a fantastic line because the product works great, looks great and is extremely profitable”.

See the RetroSound line at the Vickers AV Show-March 3rd and 4th.

RetroSound was recently the winner of 6 Global Media Awards at the SEMA show for their unparalleled innovation and design.

Go to www.vickersav.com, call 800-365- 6060 or email kelley@vickersav.com for more information.

