Tint World Honors Franchise Owners, Unveils 5 Star Program at Annual Convention

BOCA RATON, FL (02.23.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto customization and window tinting franchise, hosted its tenth annual International Franchise Convention at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando February 18-20, featuring a vendor trade show, seminars and training, and recognizing multiple top-performing franchise owners at the fifth annual Awards Dinner & Reception.

The convention caps off a year of marked growth and expansion for the leading automotive styling franchise. Tint World reported an increase of chain-wide sales of more than 27 percent from 2016 to 2017, and an increase in store locations from 49 in 2016 to 54 in 2017. The company entered four new states in 2017, and there are 21 additional new stores currently in development.

“Bringing the entire company together every year to celebrate our victories sets the pace for the year ahead,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “We get to celebrate and recognize the achievements of our growing family of franchise owners, but we also get to share and learn from each other’s success stories. The introduction of our new 5 Star Program reinforced our commitment to supporting the continuing growth and development of our owners.”

The 5 Star Program, unveiled at the convention, is a comprehensive pathway for franchise owners to improve their daily operations and increase sales. Measuring multiple aspects of quality such as customer relations, business systems and financial targets, the scores will be taken and reviewed quarterly in efforts to help owners succeed in their business.

Tint World held its annual Awards Dinner & Reception on the evening of Feb. 20, and presented the following awards in recognition of achievments earned throughout the 2017 business year:

Franchise of the Year Award – Danny Shenko, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Best Performing Franchise Award – Acey and Kerri Light, Lubbock, Texas

Most Improved Franchise Award – Austin Gurba, Lenexa, Kansas

Rookie of the Year Award – John and Carole Anhalt, Webster, Texas

Local Marketing Impact Award – Pete and Barbara Muller, Longwood, Florida

Franchise Mentor of the Year Award – Randy and Austin Silver, Cary, North Carolina

Top Gun Franchise Award – Tim and Stacy Kjaer, Medford/Long Island, New York

New Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award – Rodney Thiel, Grapevine, Texas

Ambassador Award for First Canada Store – Trevor and Sue Dwyer, Kingston, Ontario

This was the first year for Tint World that a franchise was recognized for reaching $2 million in sales. Tim and Stacy Kjaer, co-owners of the Medford/Long Island, New York store, along with manager Kurt Kaufman were awarded for becoming the first members of the $2 Million Club. Rodney Thiel, owner of the Grapevine, Texas store, was recognized for becoming a member of the $1 Million Club.

Tint World also honored Directed Electronics, Inc. with the Vendor of the Year Award.

“Our franchise owners are the front line of our company and deserve our full appreciation at this convention,” said Paul Pirro, executive vice president of Tint World. “Just as our company grows and evolves, so do our awards and recognition. We introduced some new awards this year, and it’s a pleasure to see them won by deserving owners in constant pursuit of excellence.”

