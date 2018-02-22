New Axxess Camera Switching Interface and Plug-n-Play Harnesses are in Stock and Shipping

HOLLY HILL, FL (02.23.2018) – A solution to make aftermarket camera integration into the factory radio much easier is now shipping from Axxess Integrate, the leader in vehicle interfacing solutions. The universal AX-ADDCAM interface and three plug-n-play harnesses for select Hyundai, Kia, Ford and Chrysler vehicle applications that were introduced at CES 2018 are now in stock. The Mazda Plug-n-Play Harness, AX-ADDCAM- MAZ2, is coming soon.

These new products solve installer challenges when integrating aftermarket cameras to the OEM radio. For applications with an existing backup camera that are adding front and side cameras to the OEM radio, the AX-ADDCAM camera switching interface will provide up to three additional camera inputs to the factory radio and still retain the factory camera.

The AX-ADDCAM is a universal interface with a programmable 12-volt 5-amp switched output that is configurable through the AXXESSUPDATER PC. It has Vehicle Speed Sense input and output, and programmable analog camera control wires that are also configurable through the AXXESSUPDATER PC. It is also Micro “B” updatable.

AX-ADDCAM Plug-n-Play Harnesses Now Shipping

Plug-n-play harnesses save installers valuable time during the installation process. Four solutions were introduced that are used with the AX-ADDCAM; the AX-ADDCAM-CH4 for Chrysler 2010-2017 applications and the AX-ADDCAM- CH5 for Chrysler 2013-2017 applications. The AX-ADDCAM- FD1 is for Ford 2011-2017 applications. The AX-ADDCAM- MAZ2 for Mazda 2014 and up* vehicle applications is coming soon, while the other three are in stock now.

Visit AxxessInterfaces.com for technical documents, instructions and up-to-date vehicle-specific applications for each product.

