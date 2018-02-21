MECA FreezeFest Drew a Big Turnout in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (02.22.2018) – MECA’s 1st big show of the season on Sunday, February 18th was just that, BIG! 88 vehicles competed in SQL, SPL, and Show & Shine contests. Mobile Electronics Industry businesses are working together to help fund and provide a good safe location for the events.

Tennessee Speed Sport, the retail arm of P&E Distributors, hosted the event in their huge parking lot. Their parking lot is located across from the Rivergate Mall, in the largest retail shopping area in Tennessee. P&E handles 100+ brands and MECA events enhance their business with their dealers. Competitors came from 8 states: TN, AL, GA, OH, PA, KY, IL, and IN.

Josh Eatherly of P&E Distributors commented “Tennessee Speed Sport was excited to host Cartronics’ first MECA event of the season. Both Cartronics and MECA did a great job promoting the event and I believe we had over 88 vehicles. Working together with other local retailers and organizations is great. Tennessee Speed Sport and Cartronics have had a relationship for almost 30 years and any chance we can get to work with them we do.”

Nashville’s 3-Store powerhouse 12volt retailer CarTronics is co-sponsoring 7 events at this location this year. Those events are dubbed the CarTronics Sound-off Series. Nathan Dunn, owner, and Rob Eldridge, installer and MECA SPL Champion, manned the CarTronics tent. They handed out swag and be-back discount coupons to prospective customers.

Dunn offered “MECA had a very good showing at the Freezefest. It was the first event in the Sound Off Series. We had our tent on site and checked everything our for the coming events. We handed out a flier offering specials to drive traffic to our stores.”

Manufacturer Member’s Nick Wright from Incriminator Audio, Mike Nicholls from US Acoustics, and Ray Rayfield from Linear Power were at the event supporting their Team members and talking up their brands to adoring fans.

“XS Power was thrilled to be a part of the MECA Freezefest. We are proud of all our team members and very happy to work with Steve and his team at MECA. A very sincere thank you to all of the competitors that make these events possible. Competition continues to reach new levels and the car audio community is stronger for it” XS Power’s Brady Basner related to 12voltnews.com. XS Power is the 2018 title sponsor of MECA events held in Tennessee.

dB Drag Racing also joined the party with their contests and spectators.

Freezefest was part of MECA’s annual SQL Judge Training event, conducted by Vinny Taylor, Matt Roberts, Grace Hedrick, and the Commissioner Steve Stern. 18 trainees, including 3 from Trinidad/Tobago, participated in the training and judging at Freezefest.

Competition Highlights:

Rafael Capone from Atlanta, GA brought his Hummer with a new amazing build and won the Show & Shine Best of Show.

Robert Corwin (Team Audio Specialists/OH Generator), from OH won the Zenner, SQL Best of Show, for best overall scores in Sound Quality, Install, and RTA Freq Out.

Greg Kelley (Team High Voltage), from E. Tennessee won overall SPL Best of Show with combined high scores in Sound Pressure and Park & Pound.

Adysen Kelley (Team High Voltage) and Gabe Williams (Team WSF) delighted the crowd with MECA Kids contests.

Visit mecacaraudio.com for more.

