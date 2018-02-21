2018 Canadian Mobile Electronics Expo Networking and Education Event Set for May 6 & 7

MISSISSAUGA, ON (02.22.2018) – A date and venue have been chosen for the 2018 Canadian Mobile Electronics Expo. Car Audio retailers from across Canada will meet on Sunday, May 6th and Monday, May 7th for first-hand experience with the latest products, processes and business philosophies from the top manufacturers, distributors and training in the industry. The Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale will serve as the home for this two-day information and education conference.

David MacKinnon, Event Director for the 2018 Expo, explained, “The goal of the 2018 Canadian Mobile Electronics Expo is to provide education on all aspects of the mobile enhancement industry. We will host training sessions that apply to store owners, salespeople and technicians. The content will improve their profitability, efficiency and creativity. We already have the support of many of the top distributors and manufacturers in our industry, and expect anyone with a vested interest in supporting specialist retailers and local chains will be in attendance.”

In 2016 and 2017, the Expo was held in Vancouver, BC and hosted by Trends Electronics International Inc. For 2018, the Expo is being organized by Dave MacKinnon and Keith McCumber. Keith and Dave are industry veterans with more than 60 years of combined experience in mobile electronics. Keith commented, “In a time when we are competing with vehicle manufacturers for technology space, performance and features; proper salesperson and technician training has never been more important. Day to day transactions at car audio retailers have changed. We want to ensure that everyone is given the opportunity to learn the tools and techniques required to give their customers predictable results with exceptional value.”

For more information on the 2018 Canadian Mobile Electronics Expo, please visit www.mobileexpo.ca and be sure to follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/carstereoexpo18 as new exhibitors and speakers and trainers are confirmed.

For Exhibition information, Contact Dave MacKinnon at 905-631-9800 or Keith McCumber at 604-780-1913.

Event registration is now open. Details can be found at www.mobileexpo.ca/registration

