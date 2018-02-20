KICKER Returns to Lone Star Throwdown, and to Sponsor Houston USACi Event

STILLWATER, OK (02.21.2018) – Event-sponsor KICKER Audio rolls into town with a new look as it returns to the Lone Star Throwdown (LST) for the fourth straight year. The show takes place Feb. 23-25 at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. KICKER will attend the show in force with its freshly wrapped, 80-foot XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) tractor-trailer. This rolling showroom featuring its new colors and images houses the full line of KICKER audio gear on display, and the famous 20,000-watt Boom Room will keep audiences breathless during the show.

Under the XRV’s awning, KICKER will have a number of show cars for people to see and hear. SEMA vehicle-designer Andrew Lowe will bring his 2018 Ram 1500 Sport to the KICKER booth. The Ram features a full KICKER Audio system, including high-end, Q-Class door speakers and CompVT thin-mount subwoofers.

KICKER installer Tim Smith will feature his custom 1994 Chevy C1500, using an SSV Works MRB3 Media Controller, a pair of KICKER Q-Class 5-channel amplifiers, Q-Class speakers and CompRT slim subwoofers. With 2,000 show cars already pre-registered, LST officials anticipate attendance exceeding 15,000 people this year. Top-100 and Best-of-Show awards will be presented at the end of LST, along with cash prizes.

On Sunday, KICKER launches some sponsorship at Audible Carnage, a quadruple-point USACi regional soundoff just a few miles down the road. Located at the Houston Police Academy, the family-friendly show will feature a dedicated demo area, Show N’ Shine, National SPL record attempts, product raffles and more.

For more information on LST, consumers can visit lonestarthrowdown.com. For Audible Carnage info, they can visit its Facebook event page.

