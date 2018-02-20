K40 Electronics Offers Training and Product Demos at KnowledgeFest Long Beach

ELGIN, IL (02.21.2018) – K40 Electronics will offer hands-on product demonstrations – including the world’s first integration-ready radar detector – and insightful product category training sessions during KnowledgeFest Long Beach, February 22-25, at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Two training sessions will be offered by K40 in the Seaside Meeting Rooms:
Radar/Laser Systems 101: The WHAT WHY and WHO you should know
Description: In one insightful hour, you’ll learn what police speed enforcement technologies are all about and how K40 Electronics’ features and functions keep your customers ticket-free guaranteed. From a business perspective, you’ll discover why you should invest in the product category and WHO K40 is as a vendor partner.
Date: Saturday, February 24
Time: 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Room: Seaside 3A
Reserve your seat here
Date: Sunday, February 25
Time: 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Room: Seaside 3B
Reserve your seat here
During KnowledgeFest Long Beach, K40 will also exhibit its entire product line, including the world’s first integration-ready RL360di/RL200di radar detector systems, in booth #530. “We’re looking forward to greeting long-term friends and making new ones while discussing why committing to the radar/laser category and the K40 brand is a smart business decision,” said Rachel Clark, K40’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Thanks to our collaboration with Kenwood, JVC, and ADS iDatalink, we’re expecting quite a buzz in our booth as retailers experience our new visual and touch screen capable systems and realize the unique opportunity it provides them.”
Visit k40.com/products for more.
