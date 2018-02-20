AudioControl Releases Discreet Equalization Firmware Update for DM Processors and Digital Amps

SEATTLE, WA (02.21.2018) – AudioControl has added even more outstanding functionality to their class-leading DM digital processors and amplifiers. Users can now benefit from the addition of separate left and right equalization controls for the DM-810 and DM-608 processors as well as the D-4.800 4-channel DSP matrix amplifier. Discreet filters enable installers to deliver even more precisely tuned car audio systems to their most discerning customers.

Making Good Sound Great… for any automobile

The AudioControl DM-810, the DM-608 and D-4.800 leverage the power of DSP (Digital Signal Processing) that now includes the unmatched precision of separate left and right 30-band EQ settings. This means that installers can deliver flawless clarity and detail in everything—from a sports car to a luxury sedan or cavernous RV. Installers can choose stereo or separate EQ settings from the interface before they begin the tuning process, as well as selecting between a 12dB or 24dB slope for the crossover frequency. And for the ultimate in convenience, the DSP user interface is now Mac or PC compatible.

AudioControl’s industry leading experience in signal processing combined with specially designed 24-bit DSP’s offers music enthusiasts the ultimate car audio experience. Features like precise equalization, adjustable crossovers, signal delay, signal summing/distribution and AccuBASS make AudioControl’s digital mobile audio processors and amplifiers top-of-the-line performers.

Help for Factory Systems

AudioControl DSP processors and amplifiers are packed full of features including an ultra-wide input voltage range enabling easy upgrades of factory (OEM) audio systems. Additional features include signal summing, time-alignment, input delay and phase correction, plus proprietary AudioControl innovations such as AccuBASS, GTO Signal Sense, and MILC as well as integrated input and output RTA’s. The digital audio input on the processors enables streaming of high-resolution (24-bit) content directly into the DSP, while an option port is included to be used for future inputs, controllers and interface solutions.

