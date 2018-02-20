Audio America Seeking Salespeople for Inside and Outside Sales – Multiple Locations

LOOKING TO MAKE $100,000 A YEAR SELLING CAR AUDIO OR HOME AV PRODUCTS?

Audio America, the fastest growing Home AV, Commercial, Security and 12 Volt distributor, is looking for salespeople to represent our company in Georgia, Florida, NC, SC, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Audio America is looking for aggressive professional salespeople with a great work ethic to fill positions for both inside and outside sales.

Experience in the electronics industry is a plus, but not mandatory.

The outside sales positions will require extensive road travel and some overnight stay.

These Outside Reps will each be assigned one of the following territories:

Carolinas, Tennessee, Mid Atlantic or Georgia

The inside sales positions will be based out of one of our 2 locations:

Jupiter, Florida or Marietta, Georgia

These Inside Reps will each be assigned one of the following territories:

Carolinas or Georgia

We offer health benefits, paid vacation and a 401k plan.

To apply online or find out more about Audio America, please follow the link below:

www.audioamerica.com

If you have questions about the position or to send your resume, please email us at:

resume1@audioamerica.com

