Rydeen Mobile to Exhibit at KnowledgeFest in Long Beach

TORRANCE, CA (02.20.2018) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics will be exhibiting at the 2018 Knowledge Fest at the Long Beach Convention Center from February 23-25. Rydeen will be in Booth 223 in the main exhibit hall. Rydeen invites all to come by and get a preview of new products for 2018.

Rydeen will also be holding two training sessions during Knowledge Fest. The topic will be the positioning of ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance Systems) in the retail environments, focusing on the two largest areas of growth (Blind Spot Safety Systems and Parking Assist Systems). Training sessions are scheduled as following:

Friday, February 23 from 1:45PM-2:45PM in Seaside 2

Sunday, February 25 from 10:15AM-11:15AM in Seaside 3

Rydeen will be displaying the BSS1 and the new BSS1LPB (License Plate Bar) that improves the ease of installation and solves the issue of Blind Spot Safety without removal of plastic bumper on vehicles as well as for the metal bumpers, especially with pickup trucks.

Most exciting will be their new “Black Diamond” cameras in full HD resolution. In addition, there will be eight (8) new HD quality cameras to show and a new Jeep Wrangler Camera Bracket.

In the mirror department, Rydeen will be showing the all new SV747HD SuperView HD digital mirror with a 7.4” monitor and Super HD "Black Diamond" camera which is optimized for SV747HD, which shows no distortion and multiple display modes with split screens. This mirror comes with inputs for optional side cameras that can be switched on and off via the turn signals.

Come see all Rydeen products on display and demo in the Rydeen Acura NSX at the Rydeen Booth at Knowledge Fest at the Long Beach Convention Center, February 23-25.

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

