CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (02.20.2018) – Following the success and growth of Cadence and the family of brands, Oncore and Logic in 2017, Cadence has relocated to a much larger facility that is over 50% larger than the previous facility. Enrique Avalos, National Sales Manager, stated “We concluded that in order to continue to grow, and be able to offer our customer base worldwide product without any issues or shortages, we needed a larger facility. The growth led to the need for a larger facility and as of February 1st we settled into our new location.” The address is 919 Canada Court, City of Industry, CA. 91748.

With the new larger facility, the company has ample warehouse space to set up 3-story product racks, enable the new shipping department to properly scan all product going out with the new serialization program. Additionally the company upgraded the engineering and design facility, added listening rooms to accommodate music and product testing and set up product display rooms. Oncore production lines were set up to produce products in-house. Lastly the new facility has enough room to set up a garage where work can work can be done on vehicles plus the build of demo vehicles.

“One of the biggest assets coming out of this move is that we have been working on serializing all of our products and our shipping department will be able to have everything tracked”, offered Avalos. As we make a push for a more Dealer Direct Market, we can track all our products that leave our warehouse. We can implement ways to find out who the unauthorized E-tailers are and take the necessary steps to stop them.”

Avalos added “Going back to what we wanted to originally with Oncore… to make it a “Made in the USA” brand. We will start with the Oncore Subwoofers being made in house. Making Oncore will give our dealers, who already love the product one, even more reasons to sell it.

Despite the tough economy, Cadence continues to grow domestically and internationally. This move will only solidify the brand as one of the best Prime Manufacturing Brands available.

For more information, contact Rick Andersen-VP Sales at (626)465-3383 X 107, Enrique Avalos-NSM at (626)465-3383 X102 or visit www.cadencesound.com

