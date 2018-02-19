AudioControl to Offer New Product and OEM Integration Training at 2018 Spring KnowledgeFest

SEATTLE, WA (02.20.2018) – AudioControl has announced their training schedule for the 2018 Spring KnowledgeFest to be held February 23-25 in Long Beach, CA.

AudioControl will be showcasing the brand’s newest products focused on OEM integration, including a new array of amplifiers and processors. AudioControl’s Chris Bennett, National Director of Mobile, will be helping KnowledgeFest attendees fully understand the benefits and opportunities associated with these products as they apply to both sales and installation teams.

ACM Amplifiers

When it comes to amplification, all of the new AudioControl products deliver unmatched features and performance. The recently unveiled ACM amplifiers deliver superb sound quality for any system design, yet amazingly are only 1 ½ -inches in height and compact overall footprint measuring 8-inches by 3-inches. ACM Series amps can be mounted with controls oriented up or down, and reversible cover plates allow flexible mounting options when paired with AudioControl DM series DSP processors or when using multiple ACM Series amplifiers in confined spaces.

All ACM models have been engineered to deliver critical features such as separate HI and LO level inputs, giving installers the option to use any aftermarket head unit or their customer’s factory installed system without the need for additional adapters. Each ACM amplifier is 2-Ohm stable and features AudioControl’s patented AccuBASS circuitry, a 12dB/octave Linkwitz-Riley Crossover and AudioControl’s GTO signal sensing circuitry for the utmost in system flexibility and ease of installation. Based on this outstanding feature array and superior performance, the AudioControl ACM lineup delivers audio entertainment euphoria even in the most confined automotive setting.

DM-RTA

Please join AudioControl to learn all about these latest product offerings as well as exciting advances such as the upcoming DM-RTA. The DM-RTA is an all-in-one calibration tool that can provide everything an installer needs to test an audio signal in any environment. If you are a technician in the mobile audio industry, don’t miss this chance to learn about the DM-RTA, AudioControl’s latest achievement that puts four vital test tools at your fingertips within a single unit.

KNOWLEDGEFEST TRAINING SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 24

Time: 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm

Meeting Room: Seaside 5B

Sunday, February 25

Time: 10:15 am – 11:15 am

Meeting Room: Seaside 5B

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

