Robert Lacroix Joins Directed as Vice President of Engineering

VISTA, CA (02.19.2018) – Directed, a leader in the automotive aftermarket and connected car space, announced today that technology veteran Robert Lacroix has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Lacroix will lead Directed’s global engineering team from its Lachine (Montreal), Quebec office. He will help drive Directed’s aggressive growth plans in connected car products and services.



“Rob brings over two decades of innovation and engineering accomplishments to Directed,” said Bob Struble, Directed CEO. “His successful track record of building and managing large technical teams through complex new product launches will ensure that Directed maintains its preeminent market position. I’m thrilled to add Rob to our executive team, and welcome his leadership and vision.”

Prior to joining Directed, Lacroix led Engineering and R&D activities at Immersion Corporation. He has broad experience in software and hardware systems and new product development as well as specific expertise in wireless and Bluetooth. Lacroix has over 50 patents granted or pending. He earned his Bachelors degree in Engineering from McGill University.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented engineering team in Lachine to further Directed’s leadership in aftermarket automotive and connected car,” added Lacroix. “The automotive sector is in the midst of great transformation, creating opportunity for innovators. It’s an exciting time at Directed, and I’m thrilled to join the team and help drive our growth strategy.”

For more info, visit directed.com or call 1-800-876-0800.

