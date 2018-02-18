Petra Partners with Genesis Tools to Bring Reliable, High-Performing Tools to the DIY Market

Industry News

EDMOND, OK (02.19.2018) – Petra Industries has added a new line of power tools to its extensive tool category. Genesis Tools are manufactured by Richpower Industries, Inc., an 18-year-old power tool company based in Williamston, SC. All Genesis electric power tools and battery chargers are approved for safe use by one of the major regulatory agencies: UL (US and Canada), CSA or ETL. Their tools are designed in the US and manufactured by partner factories in China.

“We’ve been looking for a great tool line that’s ideal for hobbyists and light to medium-duty users,” says Tate Morgan, Petra President. “Genesis products consistently get rave reviews and end users find them sturdy and a great value for the price. They definitely meet a need and provide great bang for the buck.”

From handheld to benchtop to cordless, Genesis Tools’ full line of products and accessories offer an affordable alternative to professional-grade tools and provide a real value to homeowners, renters and DIYers. They’ll make a great addition to any business that can benefit from offering this additional tier of tools.

Visit petra.com and genesispowertools.com for more.

