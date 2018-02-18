MECA Hosts Judges Training Plus a Journey Tribute Concert

NASHVILLE, TN (02.19.2018) – MECA Judges experienced a very full day on Saturday, February 17th. During the day, it was a Judges SQ training session conducted by SQL World Champion and SQ Judges Matt Roberts. Roberts addressed MECA’s ongoing SQ drive to promote the sound quality format. Listening, calibration and practice scoring were covered at the OmegaLab Studio.

The audience of 18 also went through MECA’s rule book for definitions and procedures to prepare members of the audience for the finer points of SQ judging at events. Three members of the audience traveled from Trinidad to attend the SQ Judge’s training and Saturday night Journey Tribute concert.

“The Judge’s training session focused on listening and calibration. All members of the audience were engaged during Matt’s presentation. As a SQL World Champion members of the audience knew Matt was right on point with his presentation” MECA Commish Steve Stern related.

Stern added “SPL Judge training is ongoing and members are encouraged to work with their judges to get training and help at events.”

Saturday evening featured the Journey Tribute Concert with the Nashville Symphony. In addition an A-Team rock band was on the program. Stern commented “Our seats at the Nashville at One Symphony Place were in a perfect SQ location-on the floor, center section and 20 rows back. With the 18 who attended the Judges training, along friends and family, we had 28 seats” Stern offered.

The Annual 3XFreezeFest took place in Lebanon TN on Sunday, February 18th. Those who participated in the SQL Judge’s training had an opportunity to attend, judge and work with competitors at the 3X FreezeFest event.

Visit mecacaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

