SMS Named DB Drive Rep of the Year 2017

BATON ROUGE, LA (02.16.2018) – SMS was named the DB Drive “Rep of The Year-2017.” The award was presented to Dave Gill, SMS principal, at CES 2018 in the DB Drive North Hall Booth.

Morris Varon, DB Drive partner commented “SMS has been our rep firm for the Central U.S. for the past 17 years. They play a very important role in our business. Dave Gill and his team worked hard to grow our business in 2017…and for that we at DB Drive are very grateful.”

SMS covers the states of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi for the brands under the DB Drive umbrella.

Gill related “We have worked with DB Drive for going on 18 years. I could not ask for a better business partner than the DB Drive team has been in the marketplace. Their commitment to producing quality products for the Industry is stands out. As a company they just get it and it shows by their growth in the industry.”

Gill continued “I am very proud of the role we have played with DB Drive. The first time Morris and I traveled together we had like 5 accounts in 8 states. The products under the DB Drive umbrella speak for themselves. Trust me I wish we where super sales people but its DB Drive that makes this line easy to move and generate profit dollars for DB Drive retailer in our territory.”

Visit dbdrive.net for more.

