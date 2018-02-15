KICKER Is Showing Power and Innovation at the Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI, FL (02.16.2018) – KICKER kicked off the Miami International Boat Show 2018 with revolutionary tower systems, amplifiers and subwoofers made for the marine market. The Show, located at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin, runs from February 15-19. KICKER’s booth is located in the Sport Fishing Pavilion (Tent D), booth #D137. KICKER’s booth is full of exciting new marine gear, and products is available for purchase on-site at El Capitan Sports Center’s booth #D135, next to the KICKER booth.

New this year for KICKER Marine is the KMA line of amplifiers. Built to be powerful and affordable, KMA amplifiers come in four configurations: a 600-watt mono, 150-watt stereo, 300-watt four-channel and a 450-watt six-channel model that supports up to three independent zones.

The KMTC9 and KMTC11 nine- and 11-inch, horn-loaded tower systems utilize a proprietary Tractrix compression horn design with a titanium-dome compression driver generating concert-level volume with exceptional clarity. Thick ABS plastic enclosures are UV-protected to maintain their color over years of use. The KMTC’s innovative clamp fits tube sizes, from 1-1/2 to 3-1/4 inches without additional inserts, and mounts vertically or horizontally with ease. The through-clamp wiring design and integrated speaker/LED connectors create a clean look – without the need for binding posts. The clamp’s locking cam/toggle system enables the speaker to swivel 359˚ without tools.

Lori Boyer, Kicker South Central Regional Sales, who is on site at the Miami Boat Show related “The marine industry has been a growing category for Kicker the past 4 years and we have really focused a lot of our attention to building the experience for the customer. We had requests from the market and they wanted larger, better sounding cans. From the feedback from our customers we know our new KMC 11” and 9” tower enclosures are going to be a big hit.”

Continuing, Boyer stated “Adding bass to the environment has gotten easier with the new Kicker KM woofers for both sealed and free air applications. We know that system solutions are important to offer the marine retailer to make selling audio easier and we have done that with some new support material. We are looking to a great show and year with our marine partners.”

Another industry first is the specialized electrical mating socket for the speaker and RGB LED wiring, which simplifies removal and re-attachment of the speaker with a single Allen wrench, all without removing a single wire from the speaker.

New Marine KM10 and 12-inch subs are designed to perform in a sealed or vented enclosure, while the new KMF subwoofers are designed specifically for free-air applications.

KICKER’s new KMTC Coaxial Tower Systems come loaded with powerful 8-, 6.5- or dual 6.5-inch midrange drivers, titanium tweeters and RGB LED lighting. A revolutionary 359˚ swivel clamp lets you aim your music anywhere, anytime – with no tools required. As with all KM and KMTC models, the separately sold KMLC Remote Controller adds up to 19 lighting modes and 20 total LED colors.

More than 100,000 boating enthusiasts from 35 countries are expected to attend MIBS, with over 1100 exhibitors and 1400 boats displayed both on land and on the water.

Every KICKER Marine product meets or exceeds ASTM industry standards for salt/fog, humidity and UV exposure.

During MIBS, a comprehensive series of powerboat and sailing seminars will be available to consumers and professionals alike. Subjects include hands-on training, educational seminars, simulators, boat safety and maintenance training. Events begin hourly for the duration of the show.

