JL Audio Partners with Sea Hunt Boats to Supply On-Board Audio

MIRAMAR, FL (02.16.2018) – JL Audio has announced a new partnership with Sea Hunt Boats, Inc. Mfg., to supply the audio components as part of the standard equipment package on late 2018 models included in their Gamefish, Bay Boats, Ultra Series, Tritons, and Escape Series.

Components in the system include the all new JL Audio MediaMaster MM50, a weatherproof marine source unit with an onboard amplifier capable of generating 100 watts of high-fidelity output. The MM50 is NMEA 2000 certified, enabling control functionally via the Simrad or Garmin multi-function display on equipped boat models. Along with MM50, the Sea Hunt audio package will feature 6.5-inch MX-Series speakers known for their solid mid-bass output and smooth highs.

Ora Freeman, National Sales Manager, OEM Division at JL Audio said, “We are very excited to have Sea Hunt Boats as our newest marine partner to introduce our new MediaMaster MM50 Source Unit. Sea Hunt is a brand that we’ve always held in high respect and the company really lines up with our philosophy of ‘Making Premium your Standard.’”

“We are very excited to have JL Audio as our exclusive audio supplier. Sea Hunt’s main goal is to give our customers the best technology, quality and value. We feel that adding JL Audio as a partner will give us one more advantage in our continuing mission to lead the Salt Water Center Console industry,” added Robbie Coates, National Sales/Dealer Development at Sea Hunt Boats.

Visit jlaudio.com and seahuntboats.com for more.

