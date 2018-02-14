Xtreme Tint and Audio Relocates to a New Facility

RUSTON, LA (02.15.2018) – Xtreme Tint and Audio recently moved into a new facility in Ruston, LA.

Trey Craig, the owner, related to 12voltnews.com “We built the building from the ground. We began in Ruston as Xtreme Tint. A few years back we started selling car audio gear and changed to the name to Xtreme Tint and Audio. Our new facility will be great for both our tint and car audio business.

A soft grand opening was held on Thursday, February 8th. The Mayor, City Council members and friends were part of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Eron Hoops, ProBox National Sales, was on hand with new ProBox showroom displays. In addition the ProBox Hooker UTV rocked the crowd. Local law enforcement made a stop during the day and asked it the volume could stay lower. Residents were hearing the loaded Hooker 10 blocks away.

Hoops relayed to 12voltnews.com “The stop at Xtreme was super. We were able to participate in a very important event for the store. From ProBox headquarters in Kaufman is was a straight shot to Ruston on I-20. From there I continued east to deliver some more displays for new dealers.

Brands on display in the store are ProBox, Kicker, American Bass, Pioneer, Kenwood, Sony and PowerBass.

Visit facebook.com/XtremeTintAudio for more.

