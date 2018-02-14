New Dash Kits from PAC for Nissan 370Z ’09 – ’18

CLEARWATER, FL – (02.15.2018) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, has announced that new dash kits, American International NDK746 and Best Kits by PAC BKNDK746, will be in stock next week for 2009 – 2018 Nissan 370Z vehicles not equipped with a factory navigation system.

The dash kits will install one single ISO radio with pocket or one double DIN radio while retaining the factory climate controls. The high-quality plastic material of the of the dash kit is painted satin black to keep the interior looking factory when adding an aftermarket radio. Hardware and instructions are also included.

NDK746 and BKNDK746 are compatible with the following wire harnesses and adapters:

Wire Harness: NWH704Antenna Adapter: NI6Visit aius.net

Best Kits by PAC:

Wire Harness: BHA7552

Antenna Adapter: BAA36

Visit bestkits.com

Visit pac-audio.com for more.

