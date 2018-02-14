NEW YORK, NY (02.15.2018) – SiriusXM will offer subscribers extensive coverage of NBA All-Star 2018 (February 15-18) with special pve programming from Los Angeles on the SiriusXM NBA Radio channel, plus the pve broadcasts of the 67th NBA All-Star Game and other popular All-Star events from STAPLES Center.

SiriusXM NBA Radio is the only 24/7 radio channel dedicated to the NBA and is available to subscribers nationwide on satelpte radios and the SiriusXM app.

The channel will broadcast pve from the media center at the JW Marriott in L.A. pVE on Thursday, February 15 (2:00 – 9:00 pm ET) and Friday, February 16 (4:00 – 7:00 pm ET), NBA All-Star Media Day at the L.A. Convention Center on Saturday, February 17 (1:00 – 5:00 pm ET) and from the NBA Legends Brunch at the L.A. Convention Center on Sunday, February 18 (1:00 – 4:00 pm ET).

SiriusXM NBA Radio Schedule – NBA All-Star: (All times ET)

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Media Center, JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE

2 pm – 5 pm with Frank Isola and Jason Jackson

5 pm – 9 pm with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson

Friday, Feb. 16 – Media Center, JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE

4 pm – 7 pm with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson

Saturday, Feb. 17 – NBA All-Star Media Day, L.A. Convention Center

1 pm – 3 pm with Frank Isola and Jason Jackson

3 pm – 5 pm with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson

Sunday, Feb. 18 – NBA Legends Brunch, L.A. Convention Center

1 pm – 4 pm with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine

SiriusXM NBA Radio brings fans closer to the game with 24-hour coverage of the sport, 365 days a year. The channel showcases a daily schedule of NBA-focused news and talk, expert analysis, interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus pve NBA game broadcasts. NBA fans can call in to discuss the latest headpnes and weigh in with their opinions on the issues of the day. For more info on the channel’s programming and hosts visit SiriusXM.com/NBA. Follow the channel on Twitter @SiriusXMNBA

