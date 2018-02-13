KICKER Brings Power and Innovation to the Miami International Boat Show

STILLWATER, OK (02.14.2018) – KICKER is kicking off the Miami International Boat Show 2018 with revolutionary tower systems, amplifiers and subwoofers made for the marine market. The Show is located at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin, running from February 15-19. KICKER’s booth will be located in the Sport Fishing Pavilion (Tent D), booth #D137. KICKER’s booth will be full of exciting new marine gear, and products will be available for purchase on-site at El Capitan Sports Center’s booth #D135, next to the KICKER booth.

More than 100,000 boating enthusiasts from 35 countries are expected to attend MIBS, with over 1,100 exhibitors and 1,400 boats displayed both on land and in the water.

New this year for KICKER Marine is the KMA line of amplifiers. Built to be powerful and affordable, KMA amplifiers come in four configurations: a 600-watt mono, 150-watt stereo, 300-watt four-channel and a 450-watt six-channel model that supports up to three independent zones.

The KMTC9 and KMTC11 nine- and 11-inch, horn-loaded tower systems utilize a proprietary Tractrix compression horn design with a titanium-dome compression driver generating concert-level volume with exceptional clarity. Thick ABS plastic enclosures are UV-protected to maintain their color over years of use. The KMTC’s innovative clamp fits tube sizes, from 1-1/2 to 3-1/4 inches without additional inserts, and mounts vertically or horizontally with ease. The through-clamp wiring design and integrated speaker/LED connectors create a clean look – without the need for binding posts. The clamp’s locking cam/toggle system enables the speaker to swivel 359˚ without tools.

Another industry first is the specialized electrical mating socket for the speaker and RGB LED wiring, which simplifies removal and re-attachment of the speaker with a single Allen wrench, all without removing a single wire from the speaker.

New Marine KM10- and 12-inch subs are designed to perform in a sealed or vented enclosure, while the new KMF subwoofers are designed specifically for free-air applications.

KICKER’s new KMTC Coaxial Tower Systems come loaded with powerful 8-, 6.5- or dual 6.5-inch midrange drivers, titanium tweeters and RGB LED lighting. A revolutionary 359˚ swivel clamp lets you aim your music anywhere, anytime – with no tools required. As with all KM and KMTC models, the separately sold KMLC Remote Controller adds up to 19 lighting modes and 20 total LED colors.

Every KICKER Marine product meets or exceeds ASTM industry standards for salt/fog, humidity and UV exposure.

During MIBS, a comprehensive series of powerboat and sailing seminars will be available to consumers and professionals alike. Subjects include hands-on training, educational seminars, simulators, boat safety and maintenance training. Events begin hourly for the duration of the show.

Visit miamiboatshow.com and kicker.com for more.

