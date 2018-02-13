Alpine Electronics to Exhibit at the Long Beach KnowledgeFest

RESEDA, CA (02.14.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will be participating at the upcoming KnowledgeFest show, taking place February 23-25 in Long Beach, CA. The show will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center, and Alpine will be in booth #524 on the main show floor.

Alpine’s exhibit will showcase products geared for independent 12-volt specialists including the iLX-F309 Alpine Halo9 with 9-inch hovering display, the PXE-0850S advanced wireless processor, and the X-Series premium speakers, amplifiers, and subwoofers. The company will have three demo vehicles on display, each with a different theme: An SQ Dodge Charger with the PXE-0805S processor and X-Series sound system; a Ford F-150 with the Alpine Halo9, PXE-0850S, and R-Series sound system; and the fully custom Alpine “Hellbender” Wrangler JK.

Alpine will host two training sessions: Saturday, Feb. 24 from 4:45-5:45 PM, and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 10:15-11:15 AM. The training sessions will cover product information plus topics geared for independent specialists like fitment, installation, sound tuning, and sound performance. Members of Alpine’s product planning, product engineering, marketing, and sales teams will be at the training sessions and available throughout the weekend.

All KnowledgeFest attendees are welcome to attend the Alpine training sessions and booth. Attendees are encouraged to visit www.knowledgefest.org and use the “Education Workshops & Vendor Training – Long Beach” link to register for the Alpine training sessions.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

