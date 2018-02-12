Now Hiring – 12 Volt Technician / Mechanic

Industry leading mobile electronics retailer has proudly served Long Island for 44 years and is continuing to grow! We have immediate positions available for 12 volt technicians with a mechanical background and who have a keen troubleshooting mind with the ability to learn.

Minimum of 2 years experience.

Hand tools necessary.

Must have skills in audio and remote starts.

Experience in wheel mounting and balancing and in other mechanical areas preferred.

Drivers license and reliable transportation required.

Pay is weekly and based on experience.

Please submit resume to: yeswedo@mainststereo.com

Contact us for more information: (631)589-7750

Share this:



Tweet

Email

