Metra to Provide Vendor Training for New Dash Kits and Axxess Products at KnowledgeFest

HOLLY HILL, FL (02.13.2018) – Metra Electronics will be at KnowledgeFest in Long Beach, CA from February 23 to 25, 2018 at booth 424 in the Long Beach Convention Center. With the release of more than 200 new products at SEMA and CES combined, Metra Electronics and Axxess have innovative solutions designed to cover an even wider range of vehicle technologies and applications. Metra is hosting a vendor training session to introduce these new products and show installers how they can use these solutions to their advantage.

Metra Electronics and Axxess New Product Training

Metra’s vendor training will take place on Friday, 2/23/18 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm in the Seaside Room and again on Saturday, 2/24/18 from 5:30pm – 6:30pm with Stephanie Carver. Training topics include the new Axxess ADDCAM solution for aftermarket camera integration with the OEM radio and its vehicle-specific plug-n-play harnesses. For applications with an existing backup camera that are adding front and side cameras to the OEM radio, the AX-ADDCAM camera switching interface will provide up to three additional camera inputs to the factory radio and still retain the factory camera. AX-ADDCAM interface technology allows the cameras to function automatically for parking assistance, when commands are available on the CANBUS. In this instance, no human interaction is required to display the camera feeds, unless desired to do so. If the factory system does not already include a rearview camera, the AX-ADDCAM interface can also be used to add up to four CAN activated camera inputs to the factory radio.

This session will also cover the new Axxess radio replacement interfaces with MOST25 amplifier retention. These new interfaces provide accessory 12-volt power and NAV outputs, retain steering wheel controls, retain the OEM amplifier and will retain chimes, when present. They utilize Axxess’ revolutionary ASWC-1 technology along with a fiber optic interface that allows coverage into the MOST 25 vehicle applications. The MOST25 radio replacement interfaces utilize the backup camera input of the aftermarket radio to display personalization menus and, if equipped, the sonar sensors.

The new Axxess AX-DSP plug-n-play packages and T-harnesses introduced at CES 2018 will also be covered in the training. AX-DSP packages now cover select applications with SPDIF or MOST50 digitally amplified systems and include the patent-pending Digital Signal Processor (AX-DSP) by Axxess, a vehicle-specific T-harness and amplifier bypass harness. The number of T-harnesses available for the AX-DSP have also doubled, as this new product has helped fill a gap in the market. The AX-DSP, which began shipping in the summer of 2017, already works with a wide range of vehicle applications, including non-amplified vehicles that do not have chimes. For amplified vehicles or vehicles with chimes, see the AX-DSP application chart for more information. The AX-DSP is a cost effective solution for customers who want to retain their factory radio and improve their vehicle sound quality, while still retaining systems like SYNC or OnStar. This digital signal processor sets itself apart with on-board digital amplifier turn-on capability, chime retention with volume control, and fully adjustable 31 band graphic EQ with time delay. All features and adjustments are controlled via Bluetooth to the Axxess smartphone application, available for iOS and Android devices.

Metra’s latest TurboTactile dash kits with integrated electronics that debuted at CES 2018 will also be covered in the training. The TurboTactile dash kits feature factory style hard buttons, etched graphics, LCD knobs, and integrated electronics that retain most vehicle customization features.

Attendees will also learn about Metra’s popular TubroTouch dash kits with an integrated 4.3” touchscreen and user interface that retains and controls most of the climate and vehicle customization functions that are normally lost when removing the factory radio. The TurboTouch smart interface technology automatically detects the vehicle’s features. Steering wheel functionality is retained and the patent-pending touchscreen design also retains the factory safety features, including backup camera.

