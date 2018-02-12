6th Annual PNWCEE Coming to Seattle April 11th and 12th

SEATTLE, WA (02.13.2018) – PNWCEE 2018 will take place in just under 2 months on Wednesday April 11th and Thursday Aprill 12th at the Seattle Hilton Doubletree . Room reservations may be booked now. PNWCEE Registration is set to go live on March 5th. See pnwcee.com.

“The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is rapidly approaching… less than 2 month from now. We are really excited with the lineup of high quality manufacturer partners set to exhibit this year. The DoubleTree by Hilton at South Center has gone our of their way to help us create a more intimate atmosphere at this year’s Expo. They have provided more room to walk around through the booths and display tables. In addition 6 training rooms are easily accessible on the main floor,” Mark Giovannetti related to 12voltnews.com.

The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is presented by a farsighted group of independent manufacturer representatives in the Great Northwest. The regional event includes a trade show featuring top 12volt and Home AV vendors, a one-on-one setting that provides real world education, practical business development and networking for all attending. A free lunch and raffles add to the event on the 13,000-square-foot DoubleTree show floor.

Continuing, Giovannetti stated, “The response from dealers for the first 5 PNWCEE events was very positive. We had dealers come from Alaska, Oregon, Idaho and all over Washington last year. This industry only event is free for all dealers, integrators and their employees to attend. Additionally, there is no charge for all classes and courses that are scheduled over the two days.”

Two days will be set aside for attendees to sharpen their skills by attending factory and industry training sessions.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about bringing everyone together in one place to see exciting new products, network with industry professionals and generate excitement. Many area dealers told us 5 years ago they didn’t have the time or resources to close down their businesses and travel to a trade show. We were surprised at the overwhelming response for the inaugural PNWCEE and feel each year the event has grown in importance for the 12volt and Home AV communities in the Pacific Northwest,” Giovannetti concluded.

Dan McMillan, In-Phase Marketing, along with Giovannetti at Pacific Rim, are spearheading the 6th PNWCEE.

Plan to attend PNWCEE 2018 to learn many ways to grow your business. Register online at pnwcee.com beginning March 5th.

